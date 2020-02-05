Carnival Magic to sail from Europe, NYC, Canaveral in 2021

Carnival Magic will operate a diverse 2021 schedule with European voyages, summer sailings from New York and Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral.

In total, the ship will sail from four cities across two continents visiting 33 destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, Bermuda, the Bahamas, New England and Canada.

The Mediterranean

Carnival Magic will reposition for its 2021 European schedule with a 14-day trans-Atlantic voyage departing Miami on March 13 and arriving in Barcelona on March 27, calling at Bermuda; Ponta Delgada (Azores) and Lisbon, Portugal; and Málaga and Valencia, Spain.

Drydock

The ship will then undergo a two-week drydock followed by a series of seven- and eight-day Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona through April 25. These voyages call at destinations including Valletta, Malta; and Marseilles, France, as well as Livorno, Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples and Messina, Italy. Drydock details will be provided in the coming weeks.

Carnival Magic will then return to the US on a 12-day trans-Atlantic voyage from Barcelona to New York May 3, stopping at Cartagena and Málaga, Spain; Funchal (Madeira), Portugal; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Summer from New York

Carnival Magic will kick off a summer schedule from New York on June 17 with four- to nine-day voyages to Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Canada and New England. The schedule runs through Sept. 24, 2021.

Included are four-, five- and seven-day voyages to Bermuda, a four-day eastern Canada cruise, weeklong fall foliage sailings to New England and eastern Canada, and seven- and eight-day Caribbean departures featuring destinations like Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay, San Juan, St. Maarten and St. Thomas.

Carnival Magic’s New York season also includes a nine-day Carnival Journeys voyage to the eastern Caribbean with special on-board programming and activities.

From Port Canaveral

In November 2021, Carnival Magic will shift to Port Canaveral for a winter schedule of six- and eight-day Caribbean voyages.

Two different six-day itineraries are offered — one visiting Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Half Moon Cay or Nassau and the other Cozumel, Belize and Costa Maya. Eight-day eastern Caribbean cruises call at St. Maarten, St. Kitts, San Juan and Grand Turk, while eight-day southern Caribbean voyages feature Aruba, Grand Turk and Curaçao or Bonaire.

There are also seven-day voyages to the eastern and western Caribbean. The program runs through April 23, 2022.

One of the largest ships in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, the 130,000gt Carnival Magic introduced many signature brand elements including the Caribbean-themed RedFrog Pub, the Cucina del Capitano family-style restaurant and a suspended ropes course 150 feet above the sea.