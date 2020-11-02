Shoreside training more important than ever, Aquila founder says

As port destinations sharpen their focus on preparing for the return of ships and passengers, Hatt noted, 'we have been getting ready for this day by adapting our training to virtual and online over the last eight months.'

The Aquila team has continued to train virtually in 2020. ‘We have developed and been delivering new programs and training that can help destinations, operators and frontlines to be prepared,' Hatt said.

Virtual workshops

Over the past three months, exclusive destination series of “How To” workshops have helped destinations prepare for the resumption of cruising, addressing a variety of topics. Another includes a framework for tour operators to help them through their own operational plans.

‘These workshops are designed to provide guidance and lead cruise destination stakeholders through a process to develop their own plans, prepare their communities to welcome cruises, and reimagine their products to meet the unique needs of their destination,’ Hatt said.

An example is Grenada Tourism Authority, which worked with the Aquila team to deliver a 'How-To' workshop series.

Nikoyan Roberts, manager nautical development, Grenada Tourism Authority, commented, ‘We all have a part to play in identifying best strategies to safely re engineer shore-side care and shore excursion experiences for visitors coming by sea and air.’