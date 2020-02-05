Grand Bahama Shipyard’s big dock likely to remain offline this year

Grand Bahama Shipyard’s Drydock No. 2 — the big one — is still not expected to take ships during 2020.

So said Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. during the company’s earnings call Tuesday.

2019 crane collapse

In April last year, a crane collapsed while Oasis of the Seas was in the dock. Eight people sustained injuries and the ship was damaged (and subsequently repaired in Cadiz). There waa structural damage to the dock, too.

‘We do not expect that dock to be back online in 2020, likely in 2021,’ RCL EVP and CFO Jason Liberty said.

Lost equity

Liberty estimated the equity pickup loss due to Drydock No. 2 being closed as $12m to $13m for RCL during first quarter 2020. In 2019, the shipyard incident also contributed to higher costs for the company.

Grand Bahama Shipyard is a joint venture among RCL, Carnival Corp. and the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

The facility does have two other drydocks but neither is as large as No. 2.